Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This data paper aims to provide the data set of a practical method to health, safety, and environmental risk assessment to assess and rank potential threats/hazards and to prevent and decrease the accidents and harmful consequences at an academic setting. Descriptive data on type of hazards, places, and persons at risk were collected. Quantitative data on risk probability and severity of identified hazards were determined. Additionally, the descriptive statistics and analytical tests were applied to create a concise perspective on health, safety and environmental hazards/threats situation in research location under study. The dataset further provides information on the prioritization of determined risks according to the relevant scores and levels for doing the relevant control measures to remove and mitigate the related risks.



DATA DESCRIPTION: This paper provides data of comprehensive risk assessment of health, safety and, environmental hazards of academic setting. For each identified hazard, the descriptive and numeric data are available. The information about the risk level and prevention or mitigation measure related to each hazard is provided. Additionally, the statistical tests are applied for determining the relations among the variables under study. The data and methodology on risk assessment in this article may be used to manage variety of risks in higher education institutions.

