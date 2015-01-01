|
Citation
|
Lickiewicz J, Piotrowicz K, Hughes PP, Makara-Studzińska M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(23): e9121.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33297298
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The number of meteoropaths, or people negatively affected by weather conditions, is rising dramatically. Meteoropathy is developing rapidly due to ever poorer adaptations of people to changes in weather conditions. Strong weather stimuli may not only exacerbate symptoms in people with diseases of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems but may also induce aggressive behavior. Researchers have shown that patients suffering from mental illnesses are most vulnerable to changes in the weather and postulate a connection between the seasons and aggressive behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
weather; coercion; health personnel; patients