Abstract

Substance use disorders (SUDs) have been a priority public health concern for decades, with most recent conversations focusing on the opioid use disorder (OUD) epidemic. Children of parents with OUD have been impacted through poverty, violence, neglect, and emotional and physical abuse. Although treatment programs may address the family and parental role, few focus on the children. Without building resiliency in a child's mental and physical health, the far-reaching impact of the opioid epidemic will continue. The goal of the current literature review was to critique available intervention programs that focus on children of parents with SUD/OUD and provide recommendations for best practice. A literature search found six child-focused intervention programs dated in the 1990s and early 2000s and generalized to parents with SUDs. No intervention was found specific to children of parents with OUD. Nurses and other health professionals can use these findings to determine which evidence-based intervention is most appropriate for the needs of this specific population. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].

