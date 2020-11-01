Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Over the years, several studies have been carried in the Teaching Hospital of Grenoble, analysing the epidemiology of facial injuries. The aim of this study was to gather and compare the previous works, focusing on the injuries caused by mountains sports. The evolution of mountain sports trauma in the last 40 years was studied, and observations on the protective action on the face and facial bones of the helmet were made.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The data from all facial injuries treated in the years 2016 and 2017 were collected, and a retrospective study was performed. It was supplemented by the data of 3 articles (1981, 1992, 2006) and a thesis (1985).



RESULTS: Localizations of the fractures, when not discriminated according to causes, were consistently the same in our study than in previous works, with 66% of upper 2/3 of the face fractures, and 22% of lower 1/3 fractures. When filtering only mountain sports traumatisms, a significant decrease of upper 2/3 facial injuries was observed in the current study compared to the 1981, 1985 and 2006 data. This drop tallies with the period where the use of the helmet generalized. The evolution of mountain sports practices, the improvement of protective personal equipment and of the security on sport sites triggered a real diminution of mid and upper face traumatisms.

Language: en