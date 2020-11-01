|
Gelin SP, Giot JP. J. Stomatol. Oral Maxillofac. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33301947
INTRODUCTION: Over the years, several studies have been carried in the Teaching Hospital of Grenoble, analysing the epidemiology of facial injuries. The aim of this study was to gather and compare the previous works, focusing on the injuries caused by mountains sports. The evolution of mountain sports trauma in the last 40 years was studied, and observations on the protective action on the face and facial bones of the helmet were made.
helmet; facial fracture; facial traumatism; mountain sport; ski