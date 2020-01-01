Abstract

" Growing participation in sports among children, along with increasingly intense training regimens, has contributed to an increasing rate of sports-related injuries.



" Despite the similarities to adult sports injuries, pediatric patients have distinctive injury patterns because of the growing physis and therefore necessitate unique treatment algorithms.



" Caring for these injured children requires in-depth knowledge of not only pediatric injury patterns, but also the scope of age-specific treatments, the associated complications, and the controversies.



" When treating motivated pediatric athletes, one must be able to strike a delicate balance between patients' eagerness to return to sport and the need to ensure their long-term health and function.



" Knowledge of controversies and complications will help both patients and physicians make informed decisions about how best to restore pediatric athletes back to health.



