Striano BM, Aoyama JT, Ellis HB, Kocher MS, Shea KG, Ganley TJ. JBJS Rev. 2020; 8(12): e2000013-2000019.

(Copyright © 2020, Wolters Kluwer)

10.2106/JBJS.RVW.20.00013

33298679

" Growing participation in sports among children, along with increasingly intense training regimens, has contributed to an increasing rate of sports-related injuries.

" Despite the similarities to adult sports injuries, pediatric patients have distinctive injury patterns because of the growing physis and therefore necessitate unique treatment algorithms.

" Caring for these injured children requires in-depth knowledge of not only pediatric injury patterns, but also the scope of age-specific treatments, the associated complications, and the controversies.

" When treating motivated pediatric athletes, one must be able to strike a delicate balance between patients' eagerness to return to sport and the need to ensure their long-term health and function.

" Knowledge of controversies and complications will help both patients and physicians make informed decisions about how best to restore pediatric athletes back to health.

Copyright © 2020 by The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Incorporated


Language: en
