Abstract

King cobra bites are extremely rare in the western world. These bites can be fatal due to the large volume of the venom injected. We report a case of digital ischaemia from a King cobra bite in a young man who was working in a zoo in Netherlands. He was protected from systemic envenomation as he was wearing a protective glove. However, his right index finger developed subsequent gangrene and he underwent a ray amputation. The current literature on the management of snake bites to hands is reviewed and the role of early decompression discussed.

Language: en