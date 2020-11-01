SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Imran R, Vanat Q, Hausien O, Jose R. JPRAS Open 2021; 27: 12-16.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpra.2020.11.004

PMID

33299920 PMCID

Abstract

King cobra bites are extremely rare in the western world. These bites can be fatal due to the large volume of the venom injected. We report a case of digital ischaemia from a King cobra bite in a young man who was working in a zoo in Netherlands. He was protected from systemic envenomation as he was wearing a protective glove. However, his right index finger developed subsequent gangrene and he underwent a ray amputation. The current literature on the management of snake bites to hands is reviewed and the role of early decompression discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Digital osteofacial comparments; Finger decompression incision; King cobra bite; Snake bite

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print