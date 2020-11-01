|
Citation
|
Imran R, Vanat Q, Hausien O, Jose R. JPRAS Open 2021; 27: 12-16.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33299920 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
King cobra bites are extremely rare in the western world. These bites can be fatal due to the large volume of the venom injected. We report a case of digital ischaemia from a King cobra bite in a young man who was working in a zoo in Netherlands. He was protected from systemic envenomation as he was wearing a protective glove. However, his right index finger developed subsequent gangrene and he underwent a ray amputation. The current literature on the management of snake bites to hands is reviewed and the role of early decompression discussed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Digital osteofacial comparments; Finger decompression incision; King cobra bite; Snake bite