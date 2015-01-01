Abstract

Early Emotional Maltreatment (EEM) is a major risk factor for impairments in social functioning and mental health. EEM is one of the emotional neglects and it constitutes a major public health concern with devastating consequences to the individual and society as a whole. Based on this background the study adopted a qualitative approach and data was collected using unstructured interviews. The sample consisted participants from different social economic backgrounds aged between 10 to 46 years old. The study findings established that the emotional neglect occurs as parental rejection, feeling unloved, violence in the family, discrimination, emotionally unavailable parents, discovering the existence of a step family, separation/divorce just to mention a few. The EEM manifest in the individual's daily life though unconsciously as anger outburst, resentment/hatred, bitterness, poor relations with the peers and parents, low self-confidence, cannot handle criticism, rebellion, poor academic performance, loneliness, mistrust, fear, feelings of inadequacy, drug and substance abuse and in extreme cases hopelessness, depression and suicidal tendencies. The study recommends empowerment of the children to accept themselves, express their thoughts and feelings, and create awareness among parents and caregivers to be responsive to children's thoughts and feelings therefore promote holistic growth.

