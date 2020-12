Abstract

Eight former rugby players with early onset dementia are planning to launch negligence claims against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union, and the Welsh Rugby Union over the effects of concussion and repeated blows to the head.



All of the players, who include the World Cup winner Steve Thompson and the former Wales international Alix Popham, are under 45 and blame their condition on brain injuries sustained while playing rugby. Thompson, 43, says that he cannot remember winning the World Cup for England in 2003 or even being in Australia for the tournament.



All eight have a …

