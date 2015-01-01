Abstract

In this paper, we present the vector dataset of the operational zones of e-scooter shared mobility services in the voivodeship capital cities in Poland. The data were acquired manually from the applications of a single provider of e-scooters for each city. The dataset contains not only the size and the position of the geographic service areas, or geofences of e-scooter sharing schemes, but also the size and position of no-parking zones, parking zones and low-speed zones, if applicable. The data can be used for various researches which cover the topic of micro-mobility, accessibility and broader issues connected with urban development and spatial management. The dataset captures the state of the e-scooter sharing scheme in the voivodeship capital cities in Poland at the beginning of August 2020. Additionally, the data are accompanied by the table of cities with identified providers of e-scooter sharing systems.

Language: en