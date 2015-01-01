Abstract

To examine whether a public health project to reduce problem behavior in schools and improve the classroom climate, undertaken among eight secondary schools in a municipality in Sweden, was accompanied by favorable changes in the school environment over time. Data were collected from ninth grade students (aged 15-16 years) at three different time points: the year before the project began (2005), during the project (2008) and when the project finished (2011). Changes in the school environment, measured as damage, littering, noise and classroom disorder, were compared between the project municipality and a comparison group of other municipalities in the same county, using multinomial logistic regression analysis. Descriptive comparisons were made between the schools within the project municipality. The school environment improved significantly from 2005 to 2011 in the project municipality compared with the other municipalities. The school environment was improved in all schools within the project municipality. The biggest improvements took place in two schools which systematically worked with one program incorporated into the school schedule. This study demonstrates that it may be possible to improve the school environment by implementing health programs. Further studies based on experimental designs are required in order to confirm the potential and efficiency of school health programs.

Language: en