Abstract

Fear of crime has a negative impact on the mental health of individuals, limiting their physical and social abilities. Moreover, the prevalence of such fear in the neighborhood weakens the bonds between neighbors and the overall community network, thereby undermining social capital and impeding the city's sustainability. Disorder is a multilayered process shaped by type and spatial level and has a complex effect on fear of crime. Using a multilevel ordered logistic model, this study determines a more comprehensive cause of fear of crime by verifying the multilayered effects of disorder in Korea. The results include four main findings. First, people are relatively unaware of disorder occurring at the neighborhood level, and more sensitive to disorder at the city level. Second, social disorder has a more significant effect on fear of crime than physical disorder. Third, fear of crime is more affected by indirect factors than by direct factors and actual crimes. Finally, the impact of disorder on fear of crime is discriminatory, depending on the type and spatial structure. This study suggests that urban policy efforts focus more on indirect and macroscopic aspects in dealing with the decline of cities and managing issues related to social disorder.

