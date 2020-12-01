Abstract

In the United States, suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents aged 14 to 18 years, and the rate of suicide increased 61% between 2009 and 2018. During this period, 15,951 14- to 18-year-olds died by suicide, with 6,794 (42.6%) deaths occurring with a firearm. Most firearm suicide deaths in adolescents occur in the home with a firearm owned by the parent. An aspirational goal of the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention is to reduce access to lethal means that people use to attempt suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has identified firearms as one of four critical areas to address in Project 2025, the nationwide initiative to reduce the suicide rate 20% by 2025...

