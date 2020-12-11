Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Patient health history information is commonly collected by interview or questionnaire. However, there is no research comparing these methods directly. To assess the value of patient interview and electronic questionnaire methods of health history data collection in elite athletes.



DESIGN: Cohort study.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review compared health history data collected by questionnaire and interview in a cohort of 142 athletes who participated in a periodic health evaluation at a National Olympic Committee training center sports medicine clinic. The main outcome measure was number of injuries reported by either interview or written questionnaire.



RESULTS: 626 injuries were reported by interview and 157 by questionnaire. The mean number of injuries reported was 4.4±4.2 by interview and 1.1±1.3 by questionnaire (difference: 3.3, p<.001). Capture rate by method was similar across sex and for both Olympic and Paralympic athletes. More injuries were reported by interview than questionnaire for all injury categories, except for concussions and surgeries.



CONCLUSION: Patient interviews capture four times as many past or current injuries than electronic questionnaires in athletes training for the Olympic & Paralympic Games. Questionnaires provide incomplete health history information in this patient population. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther, Epub 11 Dec 2020. doi:10.2519/jospt.2021.9821.

