Abstract

AIM: To describe the progression of vigilance and sleepiness over the shift and the coping strategies of nurses working 12-hour day or night shifts.



BACKGROUND: The spread of 12h shift-work in nursing raises the question of whether sufficient vigilance can be maintained to ensure quality of care METHOD: 18 nurses working 12-hour shifts filled out a Karolinska Sleepiness Scale questionnaire and a Brief Psychomotor Vigilance Test, at the beginning of the shift then every 3 hours. Coping strategies and quality of care were assessed on self-administered questionnaires, filled out at 3h, 6h, 9h and 12h after the start of the shift.



RESULTS: The present investigation did not show significantly excessive sleepiness or vigilance impairment or poor self-perception of quality of work during 12-hour nursing work shifts, although Psychomotor Vigilance Test results gradually deteriorated slightly over duty time (from start to end of shift). Certain coping strategies were preferred such as "having a nap" later in the night shift.



CONCLUSION: Attention needs to be paid to the health status of nurses working 12-hour shifts, with regular medical monitoring by the occupational health service.



IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Coping strategies to maintain sufficient vigilance to ensure quality of care should be facilitated.

