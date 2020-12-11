Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate if motion control shoes reduce the risk of pronation-related injuries in recreational runners.



DESIGN: Secondary analysis of a randomized controlled trial of the effect of shoes on running injuries.



METHODS: 372 recreational runners were randomized to receive either standard neutral or motion control shoes and were followed-up for 6 months regarding running activity and injury. Running injuries that occurred during this period were registered and classified as being pronation-related injuries (Achilles tendinopathy, plantar fasciopathy, exercise-related lower leg pain and anterior knee pain) or other running-related injuries. With the use of competing risk analysis, the relationship between pronation-related and other running-related injuries and shoe type was evaluated by estimating the cause-specific hazard, controlling for other possible confounders like age, sex, BMI, previous injury and sport participation pattern.



RESULTS: 25 runners sustained pronation-related running injuries; 68 runners sustained other running-related injuries. Runners wearing the motion control shoe had a lower risk of pronation-related running injuries compared with runners who wore a standard shoe (HR=0.40; 95% CI: 0.17-0.95). There was no effect of shoe type (HR=0.68; 95% CI: 0.41-1.10) on the risk of other running-related injuries.



CONCLUSION: Motion control shoes may reduce the risk of pronation-related running injuries, but did not influence the risk of other running-related injuries. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther, Epub 11 Dec 2020. doi:10.2519/jospt.2021.9710.

