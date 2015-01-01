Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Psychosocial providers in medical settings are increasingly being asked to identify suicide risk in youth with medical illnesses. This pilot study aimed to determine the acceptability of suicide risk screening among youth with cancer and other serious illnesses and their parents.



METHODS: Youth ages 8-21 years presenting to an outpatient medical setting were screened for suicide risk using a modified version of the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions (ASQ) screening tool. Patient and parent perceptions of acceptability were collected.



FINDINGS: The sample included 32 patient/parent dyads. The overall positive screen rate was 9.4% (n = 3/32). Most patients (75%; n = 24/32) and parents (84.4%; n = 27/32) reported that medical settings should screen young patients for suicide risk.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide risk screening was acceptable to most patients and parents in a pediatric clinic.



IMPLICATIONS FOR PSYCHOSOCIAL PROVIDERS: Medically ill patients are at risk for suicide. Universal suicide risk screening using a validated measure can provide meaningful clinical information to patients' families and providers and has the potential to save young lives.

Language: en