|
Citation
|
Bakhsh Kelarestaghi K, Ermagun A, Heaslip K, Rose J. PLoS One 2020; 15(12): e0243567.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33306711
|
Abstract
|
This study explores speed choice behavior of travelers under realistic and fabricated Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) content. Using web-based survey information of 4,302 participants collected by Amazon Mechanical Turk in the United States, we develop a set of multivariate latent-based ordered probit models participants.
Language: en