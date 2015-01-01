Abstract

Regular physical activity and sport have many health benefits but they can also result in injury, which can be quite severe. Data recorded from 2004 to 2013 in an Haute-Savoie emergency department for the home and leisure injuries survey (EPAC) were analyzed in order to describe the characteristics of sport related injuries in an area particularly attractive for winter and air sports. A total of 43,505 sport related injuries were recorded: team sports (30%), winter sports (25%) and cycling (23%) accounted for the most accidents. Men were more at risk than women (sex ratio = 2.3), and the age group 10-14 years were mostly injured (21% of all injuries). Overall, falls were the most frequent mechanism of injury. Climbing, winter sports and air sports led to the most hospitalizations. The risk of hospitalization following a sport related injury was higher in men, when age increased and when the place of residence was located outside Haute-Savoie. Complementary surveys are necessary to estimate the impact on injury incidence of the use of protective equipment (helmet, gloves), the level of sporting proficiency, level of supervision, or whether or not the victim was a member of a sport club.

Language: fr