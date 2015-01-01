Abstract

Snow redistribution caused by snowdrift may worsen the traffic condition of bridge decks in snowy regions, hence it needs to be considered in bridge designs. In this study, a quasi-steady numerical method is adopted to simulate snowdrift on a typical bridge deck with barriers. The whole process of snowdrift on bridge decks is divided into several phases to simulate the variation in profile of snowpack, and a two-dimensional (2D) steady Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulation method is employed in each phase. To investigate the effect of barriers on the snow redistribution on bridge decks, the simulation results of wind velocity field, wall friction velocity, snow concentration field and snow redistributions are analyzed in detail. Generally, as the barrier porosity decreases, the total amount of snow erosion decreases due to the blocking effect of the barrier, but the decrease is limited when the barrier porosity is below 37.5%. Heavy snow accumulation mainly occurs behind the windward barrier when the barrier porosity is below 62.5%. To avoid snow accumulation, barrier porosity above 75% is suggested as the optimal choice for improving the traffic condition of bridge decks.

