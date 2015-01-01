Abstract

Unlike existing studies dealing with factors affecting crash occurrences, this study attempted to analyze underlying factors related to driver's human factors. In general, it is known that human factors leading to the crash occurrence include drowsiness, aggressiveness, and inattention etc. This study mainly focused on underlying factors resulting in such human factors that have been widely addressed to date in the area of traffic safety. Crash investigation systems focus on the road geometry, road environment factor and the driver's risk driving behavior, human factor. However, less efforts have been made in collecting data related to internal factors of crashes that affect driving behavior. For example, the internal factors include taxi driver's health characteristics, living conditions and taxi company's working environment. The purpose of this study is to derive the factors of taxi company's safety level and to propose a new direction for taxi safety consulting. In-depth interviews with commercial taxi drivers and managers of taxi companies were conducted to collect survey data to represent internal factors associated with driver's working and welfare environments. In addition to a multiple linear regression, a binomial logistic regression and a random forest analysis technique were adopted to derive underlying internal factors to be used to identify the level of traffic safety taxi companies. The results show that the identified contributing factors include weekly working hours, accident-involved vehicle management, privately-used hour, narrow space inside the vehicle, fatigue management, and the level of life satisfaction. The countermeasures for enhancing taxi safety were discussed in terms of improving working environment and welfare of taxi drivers.



현재 교통사고 원인조사 체계는 도로환경요인인 도로의 기하구조와 인적요인인 운수종사자의 위험운전 행동에 초점이 맞춰져 있다. 그러나 운전행태에 영향을 미치는 운수종사자의 건강특성, 생활환경 및 운수 업체의 근무환경과 같은 교통사고 내면적 요인에 관련된 자료수집에는 한계가 있다. 따라서 설문조사를 통한 내면적 항목의 수집 및 한국교통안전공단에서 운영하는 시스템을 통해 수집한 자료의 연계분석을 통하여 효과적인 운수안전 컨설팅을 지원하기 위한 법인택시 교통사고 원인조사 및 분석이 필요하다. 본 연구의 목적은 법인택시 운수업체 교통안전수준의 영향요인을 도출하고 이를 토대로 법인택시 운수안전 컨설팅의 새로운 방향을 제시하는 것이다. 이를 위하여 89개 법인택시 운수업체의 교통안전담당자 및 운수종사자를 대상으로 설문조사를 수행하여 안전복지 실태자료를 수집하였으며, 한국교통안전공단에서 운영하는 운수안전 컨설팅 지원 시스템과 운수종사자 관리 시스템을 활용하여 운수업체 및 운수종사자 정보를 수집하였다. 이렇게 수집된 자료를 다중선형 회귀분석, 이항 로지스틱 회귀분석, 랜덤 포레스트 분석에 적용하여 법인택시 운수업체 교통안전수준에 미치는 영향요인을 도출하였다. 분석 결과 운수업체의 근무환경 중 일주일 근로시간, 사고차량 관리정도, 개인용무 사용시간, 좁은 차량내부, 근무여건 관련 제도개선을 통한 피로관리, 지인유무, 여가활동, 생활만족도 등이 택시 운수업체의 교통안전수준에 영향을 미치는 요인으로 도출되었다. 이에 따라 운수종사자 교통안전과 복지를 기반으로 법인택시 안전 컨설팅의 새로운 방향을 제시하였으며 본 연구의 결과는 법인택시의 근무환경 및 복지환경의 개선을 위한 기초자료로 활용될 것으로 기대된다.

