Abstract

Elderly drivers have rapidly grown in the road transportation systems. One of the significant issues associated with elderly drivers is that the performance of perception and reaction contributing to the driving skill and capability is comparatively lower than that of drivers of different ages. In particular, the merging situations frequently occurring at the freeway on-ramp area lead to greater workload for elderly drivers and resultingly higher risk of crash occurrence. From the traffic safety perspective, determining proper acceleration lane length, therefore, is of keen interest because the physical ability of elderly drivers significantly influences whether or not the lane change is safe. This study evaluated acceleration lane length using VISSIM microscopic traffic simulation tool based on the consideration of the increase in elderly drivers.



RESULTS showed that approximately 370 meter length is proper in terms of accommodating unsafe merging events at the current rate of elderly drivers, 10%. In addition, it was identified that 415 meter was appropriate under a scenario with 20% of elderly drivers. The outcome of this study would be useful in updating road design guidelines reflecting the characteristics of elderly drivers.







고령운전자는 신체적 능력의 저하로 인해 일반운전자 대비 상대적으로 인지 ‧ 반응시간이 증가한다는 특성이 있다. 더불어 저속으로 주행하는 특성 때문에 고령운전자의 경우 고속도로 유입연결로 합류 시 위험상황이 발생할 가능성이 높다. 전체 교통사고 건수는 감소하는 추세인 반면에 고령운전자와 관련한 사고발생 건수는 증가하고 있다. 최근 국내 고령운전자의 운전면허소지자 비율이 상승하는 추세이기 때문에 고령운전자와 관련한 사고발생 건수가 더욱 증가할 것으로 예측된다. 본 연구에서는 향후 도달할 것으로 예측되는 고령운전자 비율과 고속도로 유입연결로 가속차로의 길이를 고려하여 교통안전성을 분석함으로써 고령화시대를 대비한 도로설계가 가능하도록 적정 가속차로 길이를 평가하고 개선방향을 제시하였다. 고령운전자 비율(10-20%)과 가속차로 길이(340-415m)를 시나리오로 설정하고 후미추돌 상충률을 안전성 평가지표로 선정하여 고령운전자 비율 및 가속차로 길이에 대해 분석을 수행하였다. 분석 결과, 고속도로 유입연결로의 영향권 내에서 발생한 상충률과 총 상충건수는 증가하였으며 그 중 총 상충건수는 고령운전자 비율이 10%에서 20%로 변화함에 따라 약 48% 증가하였다. 또한 고령운전자 비율이 증가함에 따라 상충발생 지점은 가속차로의 하류부 방향으로 이동하는 것으로 나타났다. 고령운전자 비율별 적정 가속차로 길이를 분석한 결과 현재의 고령운전자 비율인 10%에서 상충률이 가장 낮은 적정 가속차로 길이는 370m인 것으로 나타났다. 고령운전자 비율이 증가함에 따라 적정 가속차로 길이는 증가하는 추세가 나타났으며 특히 고령운전자 비율 20%에서 시나리오로 설정한 가속차로 길이 중 415m가 적정 가속차로 길이로 도출되었다. 본 연구결과는 고령운전자를 고려한 고속도로 유입연결로 설계기준 마련 시 참고자료로 활용될 것으로 기대된다.

