Jung A, Ko J, Oh C. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2020; 38(4): 265-280.
고령운전자의 주행행태를 고려한 고속도로 유입연결로 가속차로 길이 적정성 평가 연구
PMID
Elderly drivers have rapidly grown in the road transportation systems. One of the significant issues associated with elderly drivers is that the performance of perception and reaction contributing to the driving skill and capability is comparatively lower than that of drivers of different ages. In particular, the merging situations frequently occurring at the freeway on-ramp area lead to greater workload for elderly drivers and resultingly higher risk of crash occurrence. From the traffic safety perspective, determining proper acceleration lane length, therefore, is of keen interest because the physical ability of elderly drivers significantly influences whether or not the lane change is safe. This study evaluated acceleration lane length using VISSIM microscopic traffic simulation tool based on the consideration of the increase in elderly drivers.
Language: ko