Abstract

The seriousness of traffic accidents occurring on expressways means the need for safe driving of freight vehicles. In order to prevent drowsy driving due to long-time driving of trucks, the corresponding Act was revised in 2016 to ensure that truck drivers should take at least 30 minutes of rest after four hours of continuous driving. In addition, the Korea Expressway Corporation, an expressway operator, is trying to provide sufficient rest areas for truck drivers. For here, it is important to construct them in appropriate locations on the truck route to avoid a waste of budget. Therefore, this study analyzed Toll Collection System (TCS) Origin/Destination (O/D) data and selected the most overlapping traffic links from ranking 1st to 4th for both directions, and showed the most appropriate locations using ArcView. As a result, the service areas with truck parking spots are located within the range of both directions, but there is only one sleeping shelter in the range. In addition, the traffic volume in the direction to Mokpo (South bound) shows twice more than that to Seoul (North bound). Therefore, it is necessary to prioritize the service areas' location within the selected range first and south bound direction requires more facilities. For the future research, the authors recommend to study about adequacy size of service area with the analysis of truck driver's behaviors. It is expected to contribute making a decision for investment priority of the budget.



고속도로에서 발생하는 화물차 교통사고의 심각성은 화물차 안전운전에 대한 중요성과 깊은 연관이 있다. 화물차 운전기사의 장시간 운전으로 인한 졸음운전 예방을 위해 운전자는 4시간 연속 운전 후 최소 30분 휴식을 취하도록 2016년 화물자동차 운수사업법이 개정되었다. 또한, 고속도로 운영기관인 한국도로공사에서도 화물차 운전자의 휴게 공간 확보를 위해 노력하고 있다. 하지만, 화물차 이동경로 상 적절한 위치에 휴게시설이 확보되지 않는다면 실효성 있는 운영이 어려우며, 이는 곧 예산 낭비로 이어질 수 있다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 고속도로 Toll Collection System(TCS) Origin/Destination(O/D)를 기반하여 화물차 통행경로 중 연속 통행시간이 일정시간 이상인 위치를 판별하여 중첩교통량이 가장 많은 곳을 방향별로 1-4 순위 선정하였고, ArcView를 통해 적정 위치를 나타냈다. 그 결과, 1-4순위에 나타난 휴게소 모두 대형 주차면을 보유하고 있었으나, 졸음쉼터는 상행 하행 각 1개소에만 위치하고 있었고, 하행 교통량이 상행 교통량에 비해 2배 더 많은 것으로 분석되었다. 따라서 휴게시설 설치나 가변 운영을 위해 해당 위치 및 하행에 대해 우선적으로 고려할 필요가 있음을 시사했다. 화물차와 관련된 기존 연구가 미흡한 실정에서 일부 가정을 통해 진행된 연구라 한계점이 분명 존재하지만, 화물차 경로에 근거한 휴게시설 위치와 관련된 첫 시도란 점에서 의의가 있다. 향후 화물차 운전자 행태를 반영한 휴게시설 규모에 대한 적정성 연구가 함께 이루어진다면 운영기관의 투자 우선순위 등 정책결정에 효과적으로 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대한다.

Language: ko