Bhin M, Son S, Kim J, Chae W. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2020; 38(5): 390-403.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Society of Transportation)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
The paper investigates the current distribution of traffic safety signs on the urban road by type and facility and examines the installation compliance rate. The study area is Pangyo Techno Valley of the high tech industrial complex in Sungnam, Gyeonggi, where traffic safety signs are investigated, and the traffic accidents severity of the concerned roadway segment is analyzed by road type. The analysis found that when the urban roads are grouped as intersections and roadway, such variables as accident type and violation of the law have impacts on the traffic accidents severity. This implies that the accident reduction requires the traffic safety signs closely related with traffic accidents severity. The paper suggests the systematic and sustainable development of the database of traffic safety signs in order to continuously analyze the impact of the traffic safety signs on the accidents reduction.
