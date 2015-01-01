Abstract

The paper investigates the current distribution of traffic safety signs on the urban road by type and facility and examines the installation compliance rate. The study area is Pangyo Techno Valley of the high tech industrial complex in Sungnam, Gyeonggi, where traffic safety signs are investigated, and the traffic accidents severity of the concerned roadway segment is analyzed by road type. The analysis found that when the urban roads are grouped as intersections and roadway, such variables as accident type and violation of the law have impacts on the traffic accidents severity. This implies that the accident reduction requires the traffic safety signs closely related with traffic accidents severity. The paper suggests the systematic and sustainable development of the database of traffic safety signs in order to continuously analyze the impact of the traffic safety signs on the accidents reduction.





본 연구는 도심부도로를 중심으로 교통안전표지의 설치현황을 유형별, 시설별로 조사하였다. 대상지는 경기도 성남시 첨단산업단지인 판교테크노밸리를 중심으로 교통안전표지를 조사하고 대상구간의 교통사고 심각도를 도로유형별로 분석하였다. 분석결과 도심부도로를 대상으로 교차로와 단일로로 구분하여 교통사고심각도에 미치는 영향으로 사고유형, 법규위반항목을 도출할 수 있었고 사고감소를 위해 사고심각도와 연계한 교통안전표지 설치를 제안하였다. 교통안전표지의 사고감소 효과를 지속적으로 분석하기 위해서는 체계적이고 지속가능한 교통안전표지 DB와 신기술을 적용한 유지관리체계 개발이 시급하다는 내용을 제안하였다.

Language: ko-kr