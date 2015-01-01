|
Kim DH, Jokhio S, Kim JT. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2020; 38(5): 404-413.
항만 내 운전자 시거 미확보 환경 극복을 위한 컨테이너 트럭 상충 위험 정보제공 시 교차로 운영 효율성 연구
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Society of Transportation)
unavailable
The container port is a "private road" that is not classified as "public road", and it is difficult to apply safety management measures from the "public road" perspective as it is not divided into roads under the current law. Above all, there is a high risk of accidents caused by failure to secure safety sight distance due to high-loaded containers. This paper proposed a WatchCAT algorithm that can detect and respond to vehicle collision situations for safe passage at the intersection of container port. The proposed algorithm collects vehicle information through V2C technology and uses the collected information to predict potential vehicle collision and provide driver with warnings and provide recommended road speeds to avoid conflicts. The analysis of the effect of the proposed algorithm showed that it was better in terms of efficiency of Intersection than the signal control method and the two-way stop control method in the virtual environment. This research result is expected to be useful in preparing safety management measures for intersections of container port.
