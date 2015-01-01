Abstract

Immediate response to fire incidents is critical for emergency management as delays in arrival at the scene can have significant consequences in terms of injury, destruction and death. Yet, increasing urban interface in cities presents a challenge when developing and implementing effective emergency response mechanisms. Therefore, the major concerns of planners is adequately covering all service areas so that fires can be researched within a reasonable response time or distance. The purpose of this study is to examine the geographic distribution of the existing fire stations in Melbourne, Victoria in Australia. This study utilizes location-allocation models combined with the Geographic Information System (GIS) to determine the optimal locations of new fire stations. The results indicate that some districts face with a longer service time. This study recommends where to locate new fire stations and restructure existing locations to increase coverage from 81% to 95% within 5 min response time. We conclude by emphasizing the importance of these results in their capacity to inform policy decisions through the spatial and temporal allocation of finite resources.

