Citation

Nwalozie CJ. J. Transp. Secur. 2020; 13(3): 159-178.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12198-020-00218-y

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Piracy is a global crime which impedes the free movement of ships containing people and goods, with its attendant economic ramifications. The perpetrators are usually heavily armed, with sophisticated weapons to enable them to hijack a vessel or vessels and redirect them to their desired location for the payment of an expected ransom.


Language: en
