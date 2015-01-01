Abstract

In the past nine years, three lone wolf terrorists have targeted military bases or recruiting centers in the United States and research suggests attacks on the U.S. military are increasing globally. The problem was that research had not addressed the lived experiences of survivors of lone wolf attacks, nor how they could inform procedures regarding a sense of security for military men and women. The purpose of this research was to establish a need to address threats to the security of the military from these attacks, to provide a rich description of survivors' experiences of the attack at Fort Hood, and to identify suggestions for improving military personnel's sense of security while on base. Using the community-based approach to public health. the central research question asked how the lived experiences of survivors of the attack at Fort Hood could lead to an increased sense of security on base. The study revealed high levels of stress, hyperawareness, and negative changes in the lives of these soldiers. The findings suggest an increased show of force by police throughout the base, a designated office for anonymously reporting suspicious activity, and more training to help soldiers cope with the experiences of combat-related trauma.

