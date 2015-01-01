SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Koji T, Yuki M. Jpn. J. Traffic Psychol. 2019; 35(1): 1-9.

Vernacular Title

交通参加者へ向けた自動運転表示内容の基礎的検討

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Japanese Association of Traffic Psychology)

DOI

10.34362/jatp.35.1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In order to maintain a smooth and safety traffic environment, what information an autonomous vehicle should show toward pedestrians was considered.　An unmanned experiment vehicle which was K-car size equipped with a large display was prepared, and psychological experiments were conducted assuming a pedestrian is about to cross in front of an autonomous vehicle.　The results showed that it is effective to tell that the autonomous vehicle recognizes pedestrians, to tell pedestrians how the autonomous vehicle will behave in the future, and to inform pedestrians using figures and symbols.　These fundamental findings are expected to be the basis of applied research and development toward realizing a safe, secure autonomous driving society including not only automobiles but also pedestrians.


Language: en

Keywords

autonomous vehicle; human machine interface; information contents; pedestrian

