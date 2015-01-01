SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nobuhiro Y, Kenji M. Jpn. J. Traffic Psychol. 2019; 35(1): 10-25.

Vernacular Title

児童・生徒の学年と歩行中および自転車運転中の交通事故死傷者数の関係 --進学後の変化に注目して--

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Japanese Association of Traffic Psychology)

DOI

10.34362/jatp.35.10

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This cross-sectional study assessed quantitative differences in school student traffic accident injuries and fatalities during commuting to school and private traffic according to students' year of study in school.　We created the working hypotheses presented below.　

・Immediately after entering a higher grade at a different school, student patterns of school commuting and private daily life activities extend and vary.　The different activity patterns engender sudden increases in opportunities for passage through new and unfamiliar road environments, thereby increasing student traffic casualties.　

・As school years advance, students gradually learn and become accustomed to new road environments.　In addition, their cognitive functions develop gradually.　These bring a gradual decrease in student traffic casualties.　

Using a Japanese national traffic accident database, the numbers of student casualties per 100,000 population during April 2013-March 2018 were analyzed for students of elementary school through senior high school.　A tendency showed that student casualties during the first year after entering a school of higher grade were more numerous than those of the prior academic year. Student casualties became fewer as the school years advanced.　These results partially support the hypotheses presented above.

Keywords: SR2S


Language: en

Keywords

commuting to school; entering a school of higher grade; private traffic; sex difference

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print