|
Citation
|
Petrulytė A, Navaitienė J, Rimienė V. PED 2020; 139(3): 88-110.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The article presents the research on relations of problem-solving, anger, self-reflection of prospective and in-service teachers. The research within the sample of Lithuanian teachers disclosed positive correlations between their rationality in problem-solving, self-reflection, and anger control as well as between anger expression and emotionality in problem-solving. The regression analysis allowed stating that emotionality, rationality, need for self-reflection, and insight can help to forecast the expression of anger index.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
self-reflection