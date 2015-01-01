SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Petrulytė A, Navaitienė J, Rimienė V. PED 2020; 139(3): 88-110.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.15823/p.2020.139.5

unavailable

The article presents the research on relations of problem-solving, anger, self-reflection of prospective and in-service teachers. The research within the sample of Lithuanian teachers disclosed positive correlations between their rationality in problem-solving, self-reflection, and anger control as well as between anger expression and emotionality in problem-solving. The regression analysis allowed stating that emotionality, rationality, need for self-reflection, and insight can help to forecast the expression of anger index.


self-reflection

