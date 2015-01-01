Abstract

Environmental-friendly and highly efficient combustion suppression performance is the requirement for extinguishant. Dry water extinguishant integrates the advantages and characteristics of both dry powder and water mist extinguishant, so it has better fire extinguishing efficiency. Moreover, dry water extinguishant has less residue, no fugitive settling, non-toxic and harmless advantages after fire extinguishing. This work focus on producing dry water extinguishant powder by high-speed shearing. Then, the influence of the proportion of each component in the extinguishant formula on the coating effect was analyzed. The extinguishing effect of the optimized four dry extinguishing agents was tested by a portable spray device. Experiment results show that optimized four extinguishing agents are effective in extinguishing n-heptane fire and anhydrous ethanol fire. Among them, ammonium dihydrogen phosphate dry water extinguishant has the highest extinguishing efficiency to n-heptane fire, and potassium oxalate dry water extinguishant has the highest extinguishing efficiency to anhydrous ethanol fire.

Language: en