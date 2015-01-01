Abstract

When lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are located at high altitude and low pressure,the characteristics of thermal runaway (TR) and its propagation are different,such as time to TR, the toxicity of TR gases, TR propagation time, mass loss rate, etc. In this article, the author summarized a series of relevant literatures and proposed an instrument that can be used to analyse the TR behavior at different pressure. It is found that: with the decrease of ambient pressure, the TR trigger time becomes longer and the maximum surface temperature decrease. Moreover, the gas released by TR becomes more toxic as the environmental pressure decreases. Beside, the average propagation time between adjacent LIBs is not much difference when the environmental pressure decreases, and when the 18,650 battery module is distributed in a cylindrical shape, the thermal runaway propagation path is basically unchanged as the environmental pressure decreases. This work details TR and its propagation feature under different pressure, and can provide the guidelines for the Air transportation of LIBs.

Language: en