Abstract

Characterizing propagation of a thermal runaway hazard in cell arrays and modules is critical to understanding fire hazards in energy storage systems. In this paper, the thermal runaway propagation of a pouch cell array has been examined by developing a 1D finite difference model. The results are compared with experimental data. First, the thermal runaway reactions found in the literature are reviewed. Using the insight of the literature review and premixed flame propagation theory, a global first order Arrhenius type reaction is characterized. While applying the multiple kinetic reactions, an "onset temperature" of the combustion reactions has been determined by performing an induction time analysis on ethylene. The propagation speeds are predicted with a 1D finite difference model by using both multi-reaction kinetics and one step reduced-order kinetics. These results are in a good agreement with experiments for both 10 Ah and 5 Ah cell arrays.

