Abstract

The demand for lithium-ion battery powered road vehicles continues to increase around the world. As more of these become operational across the globe, their involvement in traffic accidents and incidents is likely to rise. This can damage the lithium-ion battery and subsequently pose a threat to occupants and responders as well as those involved in vehicle recovery and salvage operations. The project this paper is based on aimed to alleviate such concerns. To provide a basis for fire safety systems to be applied to damaged EVs, hazards have been identified and means for preventing and controlling lithium-ion battery fires, including preventive measures during workshop and salvage activities were studied. Tests were also performed with fixed fire suppression systems applying suppressant inside traction batteries which showed to improve their safety.

