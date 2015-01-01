Abstract

This paper examines new dimensions of farmer-herder conflicts in the Kwahu Afram Plains South of Ghana and its implication on human security. Based on fieldwork conducted from June 2019 to January 2020, the paper explores the new trends emerging from the operations of nomadic Fulani herdsmen and the risk they present to human security relative to the survival of individuals and communities particularly smallholder farmers. A win-win strategy for both farmers and herders have been proposed to strengthen mutual cooperation and peaceful co-existence.

