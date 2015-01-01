SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Otu B, Impraim K, Twumhene P. J. Appl. Secur. Res. 2020; 15(4): 484-497.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19361610.2020.1816113

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper examines new dimensions of farmer-herder conflicts in the Kwahu Afram Plains South of Ghana and its implication on human security. Based on fieldwork conducted from June 2019 to January 2020, the paper explores the new trends emerging from the operations of nomadic Fulani herdsmen and the risk they present to human security relative to the survival of individuals and communities particularly smallholder farmers. A win-win strategy for both farmers and herders have been proposed to strengthen mutual cooperation and peaceful co-existence.


Language: en

Keywords

Afram Plains; Conflict; human security; nomadic herdsmen; smallholder farmers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print