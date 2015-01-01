Abstract

The driver is an essential factor in the traffic system, and inexperienced drivers are special high-risk groups. We used electroencephalography (EEG) and reaction time to quantify the differences between experienced and novice drivers' risk perception and braking behaviour in a driving simulator. Twenty-seven participants were asked to drive through a 12-km dynamic scenario with EEG signals recorded simultaneously. There are mainly four frequency bands for human EEG activity: alpha, beta, theta, and delta. The power spectral density (PSD) of beta activity was analysed because it dominated when drivers braked in an emergency. The results indicate that the indicators of β activity and reaction time discriminated between the novice and experienced drivers. The reaction time of drivers was related to the increment of the β activity, indicating that the driver's risk perception stage will affect their risk reaction. The study provides us with the operating performance and internal physiological activities of drivers in the braking process.



Keywords: traffic safety; collision; driving experience; driving simulator; braking behaviour; EEG activity; reaction time; power spectral density; hazard perception; hazard response; traffic accidents.

