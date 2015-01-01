|
Yum S. Transp. Lett. 2020; 12(10): 659-670.
This paper aims to highlight how soft variables play an important role in travel mode choices in the New York metropolitan area. This study focuses on the effects of racial/ethnic affinities and travel purposes on travel mode choices. This study finds that racial/ethnic affinities play a different role in travel mode choices according to racial/ethnic groups. For instance, racial/ethnic affinities play a negative role in carpooling of whites for leisure, unlike other racial/ethnic groups. This result shows that the general hypothesis is wrong, that is, living in racial/ethnic neighborhoods has a positive impact on carpooling. This study highlights that travel mode choices are differentiated by travel purposes across racial/ethnic groups. For example, Hispanics are positively related to the household carpool for shopping, whereas they show a negative probability of that for school. The results show that urban planners should take soft variables into account for travel mode choices.
Language: en
carpooling; multinomial logit model; New York; racial/ethnic affinities; Soft variables; transportation planning; travel mode choices; travel purposes