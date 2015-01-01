Abstract

Although there is growing knowledge about academic hazing, the characteristics of hazing and the theories explaining this phenomenon are lacking. In this article, we develop an overview of research about academic hazing, reviewing the existing literature around the main themes and reports findings related to hazing in universities and presents a reflection on the characteristics, contexts and analyses of this phenomenon. It was concluded that many new students participate in freshman reception activities, that these activities have strong contours of initiation rituals, and an important number of studies indicate a high frequency of violence. Hazing plays an important role in the adaptation and integration of students, and is often referred to as an environment of mutual help and integration, but, even when not admitted by students, violence is always present, both in the form of abuse of power, as well as active violence, with predominance of physical and sexual violence.

