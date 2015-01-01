SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ayala RA. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2020; 55: e101491.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.avb.2020.101491

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

My troubled informant was born twice: first as a naughty little boy, then as a kind 20-something girl. And she is now a flawless-looking nurse. Research addressing ethical issues that involve transgender personnel is scarce. Arising from a large ethnographic study in a clinical setting in Europe, this article reports on a case in which patient and nurse enter a complicated dynamic of aggression. The patient assaulted the nurse. But the nurse, in a reflex reaction, hit back at the patient. The analysis does not absolve her from the guilt. However, it suggests that the case may offer important nuances that deserve especial consideration when discussing this new topical arena. Sociological claims of emotional alienation in health organisations have, in fact, significance in this discussion. Moreover, the legal aftermaths may not be as straightforward as they may seem. The article proposes that the topic merits further problematisation, and indeed a specific approach to workplace violence more generally.


Language: en

Keywords

Clinical settings; Dynamics of aggression; Ethics; Gender; Nurses; Sexual assault

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print