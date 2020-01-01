|
Crowley BZ, Cornell D. Psychol. Violence 2020; 10(6): 615-625.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Although both school bullying and sexual harassment have been widely studied, there is little research comparing their prevalence and impact within a single sample. The present study investigated three research questions: (a) What is the prevalence of bullying compared with sexual harassment in high school, and how does prevalence differ across gender, grade, race/ethnicity, and socioeconomic status? (b) How is bullying associated with student well-being indicators, as compared with sexual harassment? (c) What is the association of just a single experience of sexual harassment with student distress? Method: A statewide survey of 85,750 students (Grades 9-12) in 322 high schools reported how many times in the past school year they had experienced different types of bullying and sexual harassment. Participants also reported about mental health, risk behaviors, academic achievement, student engagement, and feelings of safety.
