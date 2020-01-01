Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The process of reporting child maltreatment may be vulnerable to judgment bias, which may, in turn, affect the various stages of the child protection system continuum. In this study, we examine the role of child (gender, race/ethnicity, and age) and family characteristics (family structure and socioeconomic status) in laypeople's severity assessment and probability of referral of child maltreatment (abuse or neglect).



METHOD: Participants responded to a questionnaire presenting vignettes of abuse or neglect (based on Portuguese legal standards) that varied in the characteristics of the child and the family and assessed either the severity of abuse or severity of neglect, and the probability of referral of each situation.



RESULTS: Results indicated pervasive bias. Despite acknowledging the severity of both abuse and neglect situations, the likelihood of reporting maltreatment was higher (a) for female, younger, White, and Black children compared with male, older children and children of Roma ethnicity; and (b) for families with economic difficulties, divorced, single parent, and stepfamilies compared with nuclear families.



CONCLUSIONS: These results emphasize the importance of studying the referral process of child maltreatment at a community level. We suggest that public awareness may facilitate the referral of maltreatment, minimizing the overreporting and underreporting of cases and encouraging early and preventive intervention. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

