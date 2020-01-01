Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although youths' exposure to violent/tragic events (e.g., natural disasters and terrorist attacks) in the media has been positively associated with anxiety and posttraumatic stress, few studies have examined ways in which caregivers might buffer the impact of violent/tragic news. The current study further evaluates the psychometric properties of a measure of caregiver behaviors in relation to youths' exposure and response to violent news.



METHOD: Using data from caregivers (N = 350) recruited through Amazon Mechanical Turk, a confirmatory factor analysis of the Caregiver Responses to Youth Media Exposure (CRYME) was performed, and factorial invariance across male and female caregivers was examined. Concurrent and discriminant validity as well as 2-week test-retest reliability were also assessed.



RESULTS: The results support a 3-factor structure that is stable across female and male caregivers, with subscales reflecting caregiver behaviors intended to reassure a child of his or her safety, limit access to violent news, and encourage safety behaviors by instilling fear of situations covered in the media. A total of 5 items were dropped to improve model fit. Concurrent validity and discriminant validity of the 3 scales were supported by differential associations with measures of family functioning, family accommodation of child anxiety, and caregiver anxiety. Test-retest reliability was acceptable for 2 of the scales.



CONCLUSIONS: The revised Caregiver Responses to Youth Media Exposure (CRYME-R) is a valid and reliable measure that can be used to identify caregiver practices for regulating violent news consumption and/or buffering its impact following violent/tragic events. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en