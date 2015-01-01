Abstract

In adults 65 years or older, falls or other neuromotor dysfunctions are often framed as walking-related declines in motor skill; the frequent occurrence of such decline in walking-related motor skill motivates the need for an improved understanding of the motor skill of walking. Simple gait measurements, such as speed, do not provide adequate information about the quality of the body motion's translation during walking. Gait measures from accelerometers can enrich measurements of walking and motor performance. This review article will categorize the aspects of the motor skill of walking and review how trunk-acceleration gait measures during walking can be mapped to motor skill aspects, satisfying a clinical need to understand how well accelerometer measures assess gait. We will clarify how to leverage more complicated acceleration measures to make accurate motor skill decline predictions, thus furthering fall research in older adults.

Language: en