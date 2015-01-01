Abstract

This study aimed to develop and evaluate the effects of a Salutogenic program on sense of coherence, depression, and suicidal ideation among rural older adults. Quasi-experimental, nonequivalent control group pretest-posttest design was used. Participants were female, aged 65 years and older from G and O province, South Korea. The experimental group (n = 22) received a 12-session Salutogenic program for 6 weeks, twice a week. The control group (n = 19) was put on a waiting list to receive the intervention after completing the study. Collected data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, a χ2 test, independent t-test, and repeated measure ANOVA with SPSS WIN 26.0. There were significant differences in sense of coherence (F = 19.34, p <.001), depression (F = 12.93, p <.001), and suicidal ideation (F = 4.40, p =.027) over time pretest, posttest, and follow-up test after intervention between two groups. The study discussed the effect of Salutogenic program on sense of coherence, depression, and suicidal ideation, and considered its benefits in suicide prevention for elderly women. The Salutogenic program can be recommended as useful strategies to enhance sense of coherence and to reduce depression and suicidal ideation of elderly women in community.

