Abstract

Central Fracture Dislocation of the Hip is a rare condition requiring more attention in its management, caused by high-energy trauma and is often associated with other injuries. This case report presents a 57-years old female who was injured in a traffic accident and diagnosed with polytrauma, abdominal blunt trauma with 7th zone liver laceration, central fracture dislocation of the left hip associated with closed fracture left acetabulum anterior column and closed fracture left neck femur. Until now, there is no mandatory management to treat this kind of injury. Several surgical techniques were explained in previous literatures to treat this condition such as Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) procedure and Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA). Some studies chose THA as a treatment for similar condition in older population due to high risk of nonunion and avascular necrosis of the femoral head, especially in cases of significant displacement and devitalization of the femoral head. In this case, we performed femoral head autograft and total hip arthroplasty as a definitive treatment.

Language: en