Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for military personnel and Veterans. Neuroimaging studies have revealed abnormalities in white matter tracts and brain connectivity in suicide behavior (SB); however, reports of alterations in white matter volume and its association with related behaviors are limited. The current study examined the relationship between cingulate white matter volume (WMV), impulsivity, and SB in Veterans.



METHODS: Fifty-two Veterans, ages 18 to 65, underwent magnetic resonance imaging on a 3T Siemens Verio scanner. Morphometric analysis of brain images was performed to evaluate differences in WMV in cingulate regions of interest. Participants completed the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale to assess lifetime suicide behavior and the Barratt Impulsivity Scale (BIS) and the Continuous Performance Test (CPT) to assess impulsivity.



RESULTS: Twenty-nine Veterans had a history of suicidal ideation (SI) and 23 had a history of suicide attempts (SA). Controlling for age, sex, handedness and total white matter volume, reduced WMV was observed in the left rostral anterior cingulate cortex (rACC) in Veterans with SA relative to Veterans with SI, p = .008. Additionally, non-planning on the BIS was negatively correlated with left rACC WMV for Veterans with a history of SA, p = .04. Other subregions of the ACC WMV were negatively correlated with planning and attention impulsivity (BIS) and omission and commission errors (CPT) for attempters.



CONCLUSIONS: Reduction in rACC WMV in Veterans with SA was negatively correlated with nonplanning measures. These findings are consistent with ACC involvement in inhibitory processes and build on evidence that SB is associated with neurobiological abnormalities and suggest that white matter changes may be related to actual attempts.

