Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Simultaneous bilateral neck femur fracture is a rare entity that has been associated with metabolic disorders, osteoporosis, drugs, trauma, and seizure disorders. Its occurrence following a physical assault is very rare. We present a case report of a prisoner presenting with bilateral neck femur fracture following a physical assault during prison confinement.



Case Presentation: This article presents the case of a 64-year-old male prisoner who sustained bilateral intracapsular fracture neck femur following the physical assault. Bilateral uncemented total hip replacement was done using a posterior approach at separate sittings. The patient made an uneventful recovery with return of pain-free normal range of motion at the time of discharge. The weight-bearing mobilization was allowed immediately following bilateral hip arthroplasty. Harris hip score at the time of discharge and the last follow-up of 12 months was 83.4 and 90.3, respectively. No wound-related or other systemic complications were noted.



Conclusion: bilateral fracture neck femur is commonly associated with metabolic conditions, rarely associated blunt trauma. This article highlights the need to suspect these fracture in all elderly cases presenting with hip pain.

Language: en