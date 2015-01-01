|
Aggarwal S, Arora C, Kumar V, Kumar P. J. Orthop. Case Rep. 2020; 10(5): 31-33.
(Copyright © 2020, Indian Orthopaedic Research Group)
33312975 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Simultaneous bilateral neck femur fracture is a rare entity that has been associated with metabolic disorders, osteoporosis, drugs, trauma, and seizure disorders. Its occurrence following a physical assault is very rare. We present a case report of a prisoner presenting with bilateral neck femur fracture following a physical assault during prison confinement.
assault; Arthroplasty; bilateral neck femur fracture; osteosynthesis